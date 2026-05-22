India's Data Centres Expected To Create 1 Lakh Jobs For Engineers: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Friday that said India's data centre capacity is projected to grow from 1.5 GW to nearly 6.5 GW by 2030 and the ongoing expansion is expected to generate nearly one lakh engineering jobs in areas such as AI systems, cooling technologies, smart grids, renewable energy integration and advanced digital infrastructure.

Delivering the keynote address at the annual leadership summit of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) here, Dr Singh said India's rapidly evolving ecosystem, driven by AI, 6G, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure, is creating unprecedented opportunities for global investments and technology collaboration.

India is entering a decisive phase where data centres, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and next-generation digital infrastructure will shape the future global economic order, asserting that the world now increasingly looks towards India for technology partnerships instead of India waiting for breakthroughs elsewhere, the minister observed.

The country is fully prepared to emerge as a trusted global data centre hub backed by policy reforms, private sector participation, clean energy integration and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, he pointed out.

Dr Singh said that India can no longer view the data economy merely as a technological transition, but as a strategic national opportunity that will influence investments, employment, energy systems and geopolitical competitiveness in the decades ahead.

Describing data centres as the "next oil economy", he said the future will increasingly revolve around data control, digital infrastructure and secure technology ecosystems. He stressed that India must move with an integrated national approach involving the government, private industry, infrastructure providers, telecom networks, renewable energy stakeholders and research institutions to fully leverage the emerging opportunities in hyperscale data centres and co-location markets.

Referring to the fast-changing global technology landscape, the minister said India today stands at the same level of technological progression as leading nations in several frontier sectors. He cited the National Quantum Mission as a major example and said India has already achieved more than half of its planned targets in less than half the stipulated time. Against the target of establishing 2,000 kilometres of secure quantum communication infrastructure over eight years, India has already crossed 1,000 kilometres within just three years.

Dr Singh further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has taken several bold and transformative decisions to prepare India for future technologies and strategic industries. He referred to long-term tax incentives for foreign cloud service providers, the National Research Foundation, the Semiconductor Mission and the opening of sectors such as space and nuclear energy to private participation. He said many of these reforms were considered unimaginable a few years ago, but India has demonstrated the political will to move rapidly in areas critical to future economic growth and technological leadership.

India's future growth in the data centre sector would depend upon resilient supply chains, sustainable energy systems, advanced telecom connectivity, subsea cable infrastructure, smart cooling solutions and coordinated policy support across sectors, he said. The country's growing compatibility between policy support and private sector participation has created an environment where India can emerge as one of the world's most dependable digital infrastructure destinations, he added.