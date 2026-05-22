How Xi Jinping Is Rewriting The Rules Of Global Power

MENAFN - Asia Times) There is an old Chinese proverb that says the skilled hunter does not chase the rabbit - he positions himself where the rabbit must eventually run.

Xi Jinping, whatever his many critics may argue, has been extraordinarily patient. And now, in the span of a few remarkable weeks, both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have made their separate visit to Beijing.

The rabbit, it turns out, ran exactly where Xi expected. This is not coincidence. It is architecture.

The simultaneous gravitational pull that China is exerting on Washington and Moscow - two powers that nominally define opposing ends of the current global order - tells us something profound about where real geopolitical weight now sits. Beijing is no longer reacting to the international system. It is, with quiet deliberation, reshaping it.

When Moscow faces eastward

Putin's visit to China carried the unmistakable optics of dependence dressed as partnership. Russia arrived not as an equal but as a supplicant - energy exports to offload, sanctions to survive, diplomatic cover to purchase. The Kremlin needs China far more than Beijing needs Moscow – and both sides understand this perfectly, even if neither says it aloud.

This asymmetry matters enormously. Since the Ukraine war began, Russia has pivoted its entire economic architecture eastward, funneling gas, oil, and raw materials into Chinese markets at discounted rates that Beijing negotiated with the quiet confidence of a creditor who knows the borrower has nowhere else to go.

The second Power of Siberia pipeline, long stalled in negotiation, reflects this dynamic precisely - Russia wants it desperately; China is in no particular hurry.

Historically, a great power that becomes economically captive to a single partner loses strategic independence gradually, then suddenly. Think of how Habsburg Spain, flush with New World silver yet structurally dependent on Genoese bankers, found its foreign policy quietly constrained by financial obligation.

Russia today is not so different. It retains military prestige and nuclear deterrence, but its room for independent geopolitical maneuver is steadily narrowing into a corridor that Beijing defines.

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For South Asia, this consolidation carries real weight. India, which has carefully preserved its Russia relationship as a counterbalance to both China and Western pressure, now faces a Moscow increasingly filtered through a Beijing lens. Every arms deal, every energy contract, every diplomatic signal from Russia now carries a Chinese shadow. New Delhi sees this. The discomfort is visible, even when unspoken.

Trump arrives with flattery, leaves with little

If Putin's visit revealed Russia's structural weakness, Trump's visit revealed something arguably more striking - America's diplomatic disorientation. Trump arrived in Beijing with the country's most powerful corporate executives in tow, a gesture that, whatever its intended message, read internationally as a solicitation. The imagery was, to put it plainly, uncomfortable for a country that has spent decades lecturing the world about leverage and strength.

Xi received him with the composed authority of someone who had already decided the terms of engagement. He invoked the Thucydides trap ( the idea that a rising power and an established one inevitably collide) not as a warning this time, but almost as a settled verdict. China, Xi's posture suggested, has already made the transition. The question now is whether America will accept the new geometry or exhaust itself resisting it.

The summit produced no joint statement. That absence speaks louder than any communiqué could. When two powers meet at the highest level and cannot agree on shared language, it means the gap between their respective worldviews is too wide for diplomatic paper to bridge.

The two sides issued separate readouts - America's notably subdued, stripped of the triumphalist language Trump typically deploys after any negotiation he declares a victory. A man who once described a brief phone call with a foreign leader as“incredible and productive” called this meeting merely“good.” That is a telling retreat.

On trade, on Taiwan, on technology restrictions and rare earth controls, the tit-for-tat sanctions architecture that preceded the visit had already demonstrated something important: China is no longer absorbing American pressure quietly. It is retaliating systematically, and with growing confidence in its own capacity to impose costs.

The export restrictions on critical rare earth elements, imposed in 2025 and affecting American defense supply chains directly, were not the actions of a country that fears confrontation. They were the actions of a country that has done the math and likes its position.

The G-2 reality

Xi's most consequential gambit during the Trump summit was not a trade concession or a diplomatic formula. It was a conceptual one. By framing the bilateral relationship around the idea of a“constructive strategic stable relationship” - and by explicitly invoking the notion that China and the United States bear shared responsibility for global peace - Xi was advancing something Washington has long resisted: the formal acknowledgment of a G-2 worl.

This is China's real ask, beneath all the tariff negotiations and technology disputes. Not equality on paper - Beijing has long since moved past the need for symbolic gestures - but structural recognition that the international order requires Chinese consent to function. That no crisis, whether in the Middle East, in Ukraine, or across the Taiwan Strait, can be managed without Beijing's active or passive cooperation.

The Iran dimension of Trump's visit underscores this precisely. America's failure to decisively resolve the Iranian conflict - its inability to force the Strait of Hormuz open through either military pressure or diplomatic leverage - arrived in Beijing as evidence of a superpower whose reach now visibly exceeds its grip. Xi did not need to say this. The facts said it for him.

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Sign up for one of our free newslettersWhat Beijing has built, quietly and without fanfare

The deeper story of these twin visits is not really about Trump or Putin at all. It is about the patient, systematic construction of a position that makes Beijing indispensable - to energy markets, to supply chains, to diplomatic crisis management, to the Global South's infrastructure ambitions.

China did not stumble into centrality. It engineered it, over decades, through the Belt and Road, through rare earth dominance, through trade architecture, through the kind of long-term strategic thinking that democracies, with their electoral cycles and attention deficits, structurally struggle to sustain.

Henry Kissinger once observed that the great powers of history rarely announce their dominance - they simply begin making decisions that others find themselves bound by. Beijing is increasingly in that position today. When both your principal adversary and your most important aligned power arrive at your capital within weeks of each other, seeking your engagement on their most pressing problems, the question of who holds structural advantage answers itself. Xi Jinping did not need a joint statement. The visits themselves were the statement.

The world is not becoming Chinese in culture or ideology. But it is becoming a world in which Beijing's preferences carry a weight that can no longer be wished away, sanctioned away or tariffed away. That is the geopolitical reality that both Washington and Moscow are, in their very different ways, now being forced to reckon with - whether they are prepared to admit it or not.

M A Hossain is a senior journalist and international affairs analyst, based in Bangladesh.

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