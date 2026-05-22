Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend & Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)ITHACA, Mich., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026. Based on a recent closing price of $14.50 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.14%.

Share Repurchase Program

CEFC announced a share repurchase program in May of 2025, which remains in effect indefinitely. CEFC has repurchased 87,514 shares to date under its share repurchase program. The Board of Directors of CEFC recently approved an increase to the current authorized aggregate purchase amount under the program to $1.2 million. CEFC may repurchase shares under the program at its discretion, taking into account factors such as the share price, market conditions, share availability, and other relevant considerations. There is no guarantee that any specific number of shares will be repurchased, and CEFC may modify, renew, suspend, or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

For further information about the stock repurchase program, please contact our primary market maker:

Nick Bicking at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Office: (614) 710-7060

Cell: (614) 638-4584

About CEFC

Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) is the holding company of Commercial Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan. Commercial Bank was established in 1893 and has been dedicated to meeting the banking needs of the communities it serves for over 130 years. The Bank has locations throughout five Michigan counties: Gratiot, Ingham, Montcalm, Barry, and Ottawa.

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Contact:

Benjamin Ogle

CFO

(989) 875-5562