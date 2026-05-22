Agreement For A New NOK 155 Million Order For GNSS On-Board Unit Deliveries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORBIT today announces that its segment Connectivity has entered into an agreement regarding a new order for deliveries to the leading European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider Toll4Europe of GNSS On-Board Units.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in third quarter. The total order is estimated to around NOK 155 million.

“We are grateful for the continued trust from Europe's leading tolling service provider. This repeat order reflects the strength of our long-term partnership”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet CEO of NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations, at NORBIT ASA, on 22 May 2026 at 18:25 CEST.