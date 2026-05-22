Ebola Alert! Health Ministry Directs States, Uts To Ramp Up Surveillance Calls For Isolation Facilities, Trained Staff

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Union Health Ministry has directed all states and Union territories to strengthen surveillance, enhance hospital preparedness, and intensify screening of international travellers after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

In a letter dated 21 May to chief secretaries and UT administrators, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stated that countries neighbouring the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been identified as being at high risk of the disease spreading.

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“While the current assessment indicates that the risk to countries outside the affected African region remains low, the substantial quantum of international trade and travel underscores the importance of maintaining adequate preparedness and response capacities at all levels of the health system,” the letter said.

The ministry directed states to strengthen surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for unusual clusters of cases showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola disease, particularly among people with recent travel history to affected areas.

What are the Ebola symptoms?

The symptoms listed in the advisory include fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, rash and red eyes.

States have also been asked to identify designated isolation facilities and dedicated ambulances, ensure availability of trained healthcare personnel, personal protective equipment (PPE), logistics, laboratory support and critical care capacities.

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The ministry said ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is fully equipped to test samples from suspected Ebola cases detected either at points of entry or in the community, and additional ICMR network laboratories would be strengthened depending on the evolving situation.

The advisory stressed coordination among airport and port health authorities, state and district surveillance units and other agencies for prompt information sharing and follow-up of travellers requiring public health monitoring.

Passengers arriving from affected nations to undergo thermal screening

According to the attached Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), passengers arriving from affected countries will undergo thermal screening and health monitoring, and those with symptoms suggestive of Ebola will be shifted to designated isolation facilities for testing and treatment.

The SOP also provides for 21-day monitoring of travellers from affected regions and lays down detailed protocols for quarantine, infection prevention, laboratory testing, contact tracing and clinical management.

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“States and UTs are requested to undertake an immediate review of existing preparedness plans and ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place for timely detection and response to any potential public health event of concern,” the secretary said in the letter.

Following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary's letter to all Chief Secretaries regarding preparedness for the Ebola Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), DIAL has undertaken several measures:

The Health Ministry emphasizes the importance of surveillance and preparedness against Ebola. Training of healthcare personnel and availability of isolation facilities are critical. Coordination among health authorities and effective traveler monitoring can prevent potential outbreaks.

An all-stakeholder meeting, including CISF, Bureau of Immigration, Customs, airlines, and ground handling agencies, was chaired by the Airport Health Officer (APHO) to brief them on the Ministry's directives. Tensa barriers have been deployed to streamline all international arriving passengers through thermal screening points. Routes have been identified for passengers classified as CAT-3, in line with the Health Ministry's guidelines. A public advisory has been issued through social media platforms. DGCA directives have been shared with airlines to ensure compliance.Key Takeaways