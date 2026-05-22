H-1B Visa Registrations See 38% Drop Green Card Petitions Next? US Tightens Rules For Seeking Permanent Residency

MENAFN - Live Mint) The registrations for H-1B visas in fiscal year 2027 declined by 38 percent, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated on Thursday (May 21). It said 343,981 registrations were made in 2026, which plummeted to 211,600 in 2027.

"This data is a clear sign that the days of abusing the program with mass, low-wage registrations are over, and that the program is better serving its intended purpose of attracting highly skilled foreign workers and protecting the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers," the USCIS posted on X.

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This year, the Trump administration tightened rules for H-1B visa applications. They included a $100,000 fee on new H-1B via petitions, prioritising "higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens" and social media vetting.

The USCIS said on Thursday that this year's H-1B season saw "great results" from the administration's "new policies that prioritise America First."

Listing some of the results, the agency said, "We're approving more applicants with advanced degrees and higher salaries - especially those who studied at US universities."

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It said, "An overwhelming 71.5% of selected aliens hold a US master's degree or higher, compared to 57% last year."

Second, it listed "stronger workforce". The USCIS said, "This year, only 17.7% of all selected registrations were in the lowest wage category."

"Restoring integrity" made the third point on the list. It said, "The number of properly submitted registrations plummeted by 38.5%, from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to just 211,600 in fiscal year 2027."

Indians make up an estimated 71 per cent of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to the USCIS data, with China in the second spot. The major fields include technology, engineering, medicine, and research.

New rule for Green Card aspirants

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Friday, May 22: "From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply [for 'Adjustment of Status'], except in extraordinary circumstances."

"This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes," the department said.

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Earlier, the "Adjustment of status " process allowed a person to apply for a Green Card (lawful permanent resident status) while being in the US -- without having to return to their home country to complete visa processing.

For those outside of the US, they would be required to obtain their visa through consular processing.

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But this has now changed. Now, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services will grant 'Adjustment of Status' only in extraordinary circumstances, and those wanting a Green Card must return to their home country and apply for one.

The target of this new rule is not illegal aliens but those who come to the US on temporary (nonimmigrant) visas like H-1B, O-1, H-2A/H-2B, B-1, B-2.

This way, migrants won't be able to remain in the United States while awaiting permanent residency.

USCIS Spokesman Zach Kahler said,“When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency.”

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The spokesperson clarified, "Nonimmigrants, like students, temporary workers, or people on tourist visas, come to the US for a short time and for a specific purpose. Our system is designed for them to leave when their visit is over. Their visit should not function as the first step in the Green Card process."

"The law allows the majority of these cases to be handled by the State Department at US consular offices abroad and frees up limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalization applications, and other priorities. The law was written this way for a reason, and despite the fact that it has been ignored for years, following it will help make our system fairer and more efficient," the spokesperson said.

Having a Green Card (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card allows you to live and work permanently in the United States