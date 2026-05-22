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Changes In Eimskip's Board Of Directors


2026-05-22 12:16:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baldvin Þorsteinsson has notified Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. that due to commitments arising from his primary employment and related engagements, he will resign from his position as an alternate member of Eimskip's Board of Directors.

Baldvin's decision does not affect the composition of Eimskip's Board of Directors, which will continue to comprise five primary members and one alternate member until a new alternate member has been elected.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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