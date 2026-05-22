Mafia Ran Police Stations Before BJP Govt In UP, Alleges CM Yogi

'Mafia empire ran parallel to govt before 2017'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that there used to be a "mafia empire" before the BJP government took the reins of the State and every district was gripped by an "atmosphere of fear and terror". "Before 2017, there used to be a mafia empire running parallel to the government here. Every district was gripped by an atmosphere of fear and terror. Daughters couldn't go to school, businessmen couldn't conduct their trade... There were no means of transportation, roads were in poor condition, connectivity in the state was in a terrible state, there was no electricity, and people were forced to live in darkness. Every district was handed over to the mafia, with the mafia running police stations and districts. The government had neither policy nor intention," CM Yogi said.

'Development pace linked to welfare schemes'

He also reiterated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development and said that the "pace" of development is directly linked to the benefits of the welfare schemes. "We all know that the new India we are witnessing today since 2014 is due to Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his vision that prioritises development. Keeping in mind the vision of Prime Minister Modi, we have always prioritised the fact that the faster the pace, the quicker the benefits of development will reach the common people... Ten years ago, no one could have imagined that four-lane roads could be built..."

UP emerges as world-class destination

He further said that "Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Trade and Investment has emerged as a world-class destination". "The transformation you are witnessing around the Jewar and Yamuna Expressway Development Authority is the new picture of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' of the 'New India'. Entrepreneurs were handed over land allotment letters today in Lucknow under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all entrepreneur brothers," he added.

Investment and Employment

He added that the UP government "wants to work together with all its investors to further the development of Uttar Pradesh..."

"In the last 5 years, so much investment has happened in Gorakhpur that 50,000 youth have got employment..."(ANI)

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