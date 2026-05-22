Chinnaswamy Redevelopment On After Losing IPL 2026 Final: Prasad

Chinnaswamy Redevelopment and IPL Final Relocation

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad on Friday said the redevelopment of the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is already underway, even as he acknowledged that the venue's limited capacity could have been one of the reasons behind the relocation of the IPL 2026 final to Ahmedabad. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Prasad said the process of redesigning and redeveloping the stadium had begun well before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the IPL final out of Bengaluru. "One of the reasons that the finals was moved out from this venue probably is the capacity of the stadium. Obviously this process had started before that," Prasad said.

The IPL had initially allotted the May 31 final to Bengaluru, but the BCCI later reassigned the title clash to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a statement, the IPL had said the move was necessitated by "certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols."

Architects Shortlisted for Stadium Redesign

Prasad revealed that the KSCA had received an overwhelming response to its global expression of interest for the stadium's redevelopment project. According to him, around 28 internationally experienced architects had shown interest in redesigning the venue, with the list now narrowed down to eight firms. KSCA is in the process of shortlisting three or four architects who will submit conceptual designs for the project.

Fan Experience and Infrastructure Initiatives

Prasad also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the current KSCA administration during IPL 2026, including improved crowd management measures, dedicated holding areas, streamlined ingress and egress systems, and enhanced security arrangements for fans. He added that KSCA had also integrated public transport with match ticketing during the IPL season, a model he said could be replicated in other cities across India.

New LED Floodlighting Project Announced

The former India pacer further announced a landmark lighting project involving the installation of sports LED floodlights at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the SDNRW Stadium and the Rajnagar Stadium. Prasad said the upgraded lighting infrastructure would significantly improve fan experience and playing ambience across Karnataka's cricket venues.

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