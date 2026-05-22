WFI Sends 30-Member Squad For U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today announced the departure of a full-strength, 30-member Indian contingent featuring exactly 10 athletes each in Men's Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling for the United World Wrestling (UWW) U23 Asian Championships. Spearheaded by top national selection trial champions such as Sujeet (65kg Freestyle) and Rohit Bura (87kg Greco-Roman), the formidable squad heads to the Tien Son Sport Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam, ready to dominate the continental stage from May 23 to June 1, 2026, as per a press release from WFI.

Indian Contingent Details

Women's Wrestling Lineup

Showcasing the immense depth of India's domestic talent pool, the women's challenge is led by a stellar lineup of first-place trial finishers who are primed for the international mat: Sweety (50kg), Muskan (53kg), Ahilya Shinde (55kg), Tapsya (57kg), Neha (59kg), Bhagyashree (62kg), Pulkit (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Amruta (72kg), and Kajal (76kg).

Greco-Roman and Men's Freestyle Squads

Standout national champions Sumit (60kg), Rohit (97kg), and Hardeep (130kg) bolster the Greco-Roman offensive alongside Rohit Bura (87kg).

Completing the comprehensive roster, the Men's Freestyle team features a dominant lineup of premier contenders including Deepak (61kg), Sujeet (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Sandeep Mann (74kg), Chandramohan (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Vicky (97kg), and Dinesh (125kg).

WFI Confident of Success

Following rigorous national trials and highly specialised training camps, the entire contingent is tactically prepared to execute and mount a dominant challenge for the team championships across all styles.

Extending his best wishes to the departing squad, Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), stated: "I wish all our athletes the very best as they step onto the mat in Vietnam. They have trained exceptionally hard, and this tournament is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their skills, gain vital international experience, and make the nation proud. We are confident in their preparation and stand completely behind them."

The Federation anticipates a highly successful and medal-rich campaign in Da Nang. The WFI will provide daily technical updates and official results as our athletes progress through their respective tournament brackets over the ten-day event.

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