Manipur CM Appeals Against Shutdowns, Calls For Restoration Of Trust Among Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 22 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday appealed to the people not to resort to bandhs, blockades or shutdowns even if they have resentment against the government, stating that such protests severely affect daily wage earners, labourers and economically weaker sections.

Addressing a function organised for the inauguration of three bridges under the Lamsang Assembly Constituency in Imphal West district, the Chief Minister urged all concerned groups and individuals to resolve differences through discussion and dialogue.

He said that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of rebuilding trust among the various communities residing in the state and ensuring peaceful coexistence after the prolonged ethnic unrest.

According to him, one of his key priorities is to create an environment in which people belonging to different communities can travel freely and safely in each other's areas without fear or insecurity.

Speaking at Akham village, Singh recounted his recent visits to Jiribam district. He said that he had visited the district twice -- first by helicopter and later by road -- and during the visits, members of different communities, including the Hmar, Kuki, Paite and Meitei communities, sat together and agreed to work collectively towards restoring peace and normalcy.

The Chief Minister noted that the people of these communities are now living harmoniously and many displaced families have gradually started returning to their respective villages.

He pointed out that several Hmar and Kuki villages share neighbourhoods with Meitei villages, underlining the need for mutual understanding and coexistence among all communities.

Referring to the continuing challenges faced by the state, Singh recalled that immediately after his return from Jiribam, a bomb blast took place at Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district, killing two innocent children on April 7.

He termed the incident extremely unfortunate, not only for Manipur and India, but for humanity as a whole. Replying to a memorandum submitted by a local club of Akham village seeking construction of a community hall, a dam and a water supply scheme, the Chief Minister assured that a new community hall would soon be constructed in consultation with the local MLA.

He also assured the villagers that steps would be taken to construct a dam in the area, adding that engineers of the Minor Irrigation Department had already visited the site to assess its feasibility.

At Maklang in Imphal West district, Singh informed the gathering that the development work of the road connecting Patsoi Lamkhai to Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel would soon be undertaken and completed before the next Assembly elections.

Regarding the proposal for the construction of a market shed for women vendors at Maklang, the Chief Minister said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project is currently being prepared and the work would be sanctioned once the DPR is submitted.

He also assured the people that the government would examine the demand for establishing a Primary Health Centre in the area.

The Chief Minister further stated that nowhere else in the world, except Manipur, exists a market exclusively run by women, referring to the iconic Ima Keithel (all women's market) or Ema Market.

Praising the women vendors, he said that their courage, determination and hard work in supporting their families by selling vegetables and traditional garments symbolise the resilience and strength of Manipuri society.

Responding to another memorandum submitted by the villagers of Maklang, Singh assured that the government would look into proposals related to the repair and improvement of the local Public Health Centre and other developmental demands.

Among the projects inaugurated on Friday, the RCC bridge over the Nambul River at Akham Mayai Leikai was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under a state scheme. The pucca bridge over the Maklang River was built under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, while another pucca bridge over the Merakhong stream at Salam Mamang Leikai was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

The inauguration programme was attended by MLAs S. Rajen Singh and Kh. Ibomcha Singh, Chief Engineer (PWD) Chongtham Bishwachandra Singh, officials from various departments, and villagers from Akham, Maklang and nearby areas, among others.