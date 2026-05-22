Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From May 18 To May 21, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 18 to May 21, 2026 Puteaux, May 22, 2026 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 18 to May 21, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/18/2026 FR0012435121 15,632 26.9968 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/18/2026 FR0012435121 78,668 26.9909 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/18/2026 FR0012435121 12,051 26.9973 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/18/2026 FR0012435121 86,923 26.9924 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2026 FR0012435121 15,526 27.0496 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2026 FR0012435121 75,532 27.0535 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2026 FR0012435121 11,363 27.0486 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2026 FR0012435121 80,382 27.0572 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2026 FR0012435121 15,776 27.0906 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2026 FR0012435121 77,571 27.0677 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2026 FR0012435121 11,685 27.0737 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2026 FR0012435121 86,586 27.0762 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2026 FR0012435121 15,826 27.1046 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2026 FR0012435121 77,616 27.1097 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2026 FR0012435121 11,603 27.1065 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2026 FR0012435121 86,623 27.1105 XPAR Total 759,363 27.0574



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 18 to May 21, 2026