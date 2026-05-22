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Uzbekneftegaz Rep Participates In China-Led Low-Carbon Development Program

Uzbekneftegaz Rep Participates In China-Led Low-Carbon Development Program


2026-05-22 11:38:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. A representative of Uzbekistan's state energy company Uzbekneftegaz participated in an international training program in China focused on low-carbon development and carbon neutrality for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Trend reports citing the company.

The fully grant-funded program combined scientific lectures and practical training sessions on key environmental and energy issues, including low-carbon development pathways, reducing emissions in the oil and gas sector, resource efficiency, and regional integration in Central Asia.

Speakers included researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, experts from the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, faculty from Peking University, and specialists from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies.

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