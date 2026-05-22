Uzbekneftegaz Rep Participates In China-Led Low-Carbon Development Program
The fully grant-funded program combined scientific lectures and practical training sessions on key environmental and energy issues, including low-carbon development pathways, reducing emissions in the oil and gas sector, resource efficiency, and regional integration in Central Asia.
Speakers included researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, experts from the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, faculty from Peking University, and specialists from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies.--
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