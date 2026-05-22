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Kazakhstan Deploys AI Model To Automate Regional Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution

Kazakhstan Deploys AI Model To Automate Regional Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution


2026-05-22 11:38:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Kazakhstan has launched a new AI-powered digital service in Shymkent to manage and automate the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across the region, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The initiative was reviewed during an on-site meeting in Shymkent on May 22, 2026, which brought together officials from the Shymkent city administration (akimat), the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, local executive bodies, the Department of Digitalization, and regional LPG market operators.

The digital service has entered pilot operation, utilizing an integrated and trained Llama 3.1 (8B) large language model to process and evaluate market applications for the second and third quarters of the year. The specialized AI agent automatically scans, analyzes, and cross-references uploaded documentation, including supply contracts, electronic invoices (ESF), and accompanying consignment notes for goods (SNT).

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Trend News Agency

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