Permanent Multi-Stakeholder Mechanisms Required To Monitor Forced Evictions WUF13 Final Document

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Permanent multi-stakeholder mechanisms must be established to monitor forced evictions, according to the Baku Call to Action, the official final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The document notes that forced evictions and population displacements constitute gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, undermine housing security, destroy livelihoods, exacerbate the climate crisis, shatter human dignity, and weaken social systems, often occurring without adequate safeguards or alternatives.

"We call for stronger protections against forced evictions and displacement, including legal safeguards, monitoring mechanisms and preventive approaches that ensure security of tenure, while prioritizing in-situ upgrading, communityled approaches, and adequate compensation and alternatives wherever relocation cannot be avoided. Parliamentary committees, government departments, human rights institutions and international organizations supported by United Nations (UN) agencies must strengthen accountability and establish permanent multi-stakeholder mechanisms to monitor, map and address global patterns of forced evictions and displacement," the document reads.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

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