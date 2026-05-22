ANAS Hosts Launch Of Landmark Book On Azerbaijan's 44-Day Patriotic War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The presentation of the book“44 Days: Karabakh – From Occupation to Liberation”, produced through the joint initiative of Irish professor and historian Patrick Walsh and Doctor of Philosophy and Associate Professor Saida Ismayilzade, was held today in the conference hall of the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Opening the event, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli welcomed all participants and first spoke about the significance of the newly published book, expressing his deep gratitude to both authors for their efforts.

According to the head of the Academy, the book systematically reflects all details, from historical figures to major events. The heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers during both the First and Second Karabakh Wars, as well as the diplomatic and military competence and foresight of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, are presented with extensive documentary evidence.

Another important aspect of the publication is that it presents the truth about Azerbaijan's Patriotic War and Karabakh to European and Western readers in English.

During the event, author Patrick Walsh was also given the floor. He first thanked ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli for organising the event.

Walsh also expressed special appreciation to Professor Ilham Mammadzadeh, Director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology and scientific editor of the book, whose support, deep understanding of historical processes, and intellectual engagement played a crucial role in preparing the publication.

In his speech, the author also expressed his gratitude to the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of ANAS for supporting academic and cultural dialogue and for its important mission in preserving historical memory and developing the humanities in Azerbaijan.

Thanking his co-author, Associate Professor Saida Ismayilzade, Patrick Walsh praised her scholarly work, professionalism, and profound knowledge of the historical material, which significantly expanded the book and provided it with considerable academic depth and analytical strength.

Patrick Walsh continued his speech by expressing his gratitude to Zohra Aliyeva and Neil Watson for their organisational and intellectual support.

The author also provided brief information about his experiences in Azerbaijan, noting that his interest in the country and his appreciation of Karabakh have deep roots.

Concluding his remarks, Walsh expressed his gratitude to ANAS for translating the book.

According to the author,“44 Days: Karabakh – From Occupation to Liberation” is not merely a book about military history. It is also about historical memory, international law, human dignity, and the right of a people to restore its territorial integrity.

British journalist Neil Watson, who has consistently promoted and defended Azerbaijan's position in the United Kingdom, also addressed the presentation.

He first spoke about his impressions of Baku and recalled his first visits to Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Neil Watson, who has been particularly active in representing Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom, has also participated closely in several conferences held in Shusha since the Karabakh victory.

Watson described his experience in Shusha as particularly memorable.

Neil Watson also expressed his admiration for President Ilham Aliyev, who has gained international recognition through his diplomatic skills and leadership. He said he had attended many conferences featuring President Aliyev and had been impressed by his performance.

However, Watson also expressed regret over one matter - that he never had the opportunity to meet National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In concluding his speech, Watson also spoke about his personal experiences regarding Karabakh.

He emphasised that he had come to regard Karabakh as an integral historical part of Azerbaijan through his professional experiences as a journalist from a young age.

Finally, Neil Watson highlighted the efforts made by his friend Patrick Walsh in writing the book.

The event also featured remarks by the book's co-author, Doctor of Philosophy Saida Ismayilzade.

She thanked ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli for organising the event and expressed her gratitude to all guests in attendance.

Saida Ismayilzade also spoke about her cooperation with Patrick Walsh during the preparation of the book. Describing the information contained in the publication as a national asset, she assessed the work as an exceptionally rich resource that could be used as a university textbook in the future.