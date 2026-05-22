Chloe Duteil

Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Liverpool

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I am currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Associate on the project“Melting Metropolis: Everyday Histories of Heat and Health in London, New York, and Paris since 1945” (funded by a Wellcome Trust Discovery Award, 2023-2029). My research examines lived experiences of summertime heat in Paris since the 1850s. I am currently working on a graphic novel based on this research with artist Elly Bazigos, which will be available online.

I completed my PhD in 2024. It was funded by the NWCDTP and supervised by Professor Chris Pearson and Dr Jess White at the University of Liverpool, and by Dr Christopher Donaldson and Professor Fiona Edmonds at Lancaster University. My thesis explores human interactions with seaweeds to examine their role in the lives of coastal dwellers in Brittany and Wales between the 1870s and late 1930s. It interrogates how seaweeds were valued, used, and perceived, and demonstrates that they participated in shaping practices, cultures, and identities.

–present Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Liverpool

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