Feature: More Than Books: Kabul's Youth Turn Pages Toward A Better Future

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KABUL, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The quiet sound of turning pages fills the room as young readers move from one shelf to another in search of books that capture their interests.

Some sit in corners immersed in novels, while others scan titles on politics, history, culture, and languages. Inside one of Kabul's largest and most well-known libraries, books have become more than printed pages.

For many young people, they represent knowledge, opportunity, and hope for the future. With more than 30,000 books covering politics, culture, history, literature, and other subjects, the library has become a place where students and readers from different backgrounds gather to learn and explore new ideas.

Over the years, the institution has also published more than 100 books in different fields, contributing to the spread of knowledge and education. According to Safiullah Nasiri, the library's cultural director, readers visit with different goals and interests.

Some readers are interested in political books, some young people come for language and self-development books, while others look for history books or novels. Nasiri believes that despite economic challenges and other difficulties, many young people remain determined to continue learning and improving themselves.

"Young people who have goals continue moving toward them," he said. "Many continue reading and studying despite the difficulties they face, but they still need support and encouragement. More opportunities should be created so they can continue growing academically."

As technology changes reading habits around the world, digital books and online libraries have increasingly become part of people's daily lives. However, according to Nasiri, digital platforms have not reduced the importance of physical libraries. Instead, they have created another way for people to access books, especially for those who cannot easily visit libraries. Despite these changes, the library continues attracting large numbers of readers every day.

Library officials say more than 1,000 people visit daily to read and benefit from available resources. Annual book exhibitions are also organized to encourage reading and introduce young people to a wider variety of books.

Still, several challenges remain. "Economic difficulties can prevent some people from buying books," Nasiri said. "Books are still considered a choice by many people rather than a necessity. I hope a day comes when people see books as something essential in their lives."

Among the readers visiting the library was Shamsullah, a journalism student at Kabul University, who had come to spend part of his day reading and increasing his knowledge. "For those who are reading for the first time, starting with novels can help create interest," he said.

For Shamsullah, the value of books cannot be measured by cost. Not far away, Abdullah Mohabbat, a literature student, sat reading during his free time. "I come here four times a week and spend around four hours reading," he said, adding he has noticed a growing interest in reading among young people in recent years.

"I see many young people coming here every day, and that makes me happy," he said. "I usually read books related to my studies, but I also enjoy novels and poetry." For him, reading and physical exercise share a similar purpose. Behind every shelf in the library stand thousands of books. Behind every book is a different story, and behind many of the young people quietly reading in Kabul today are ambitions and dreams waiting to be written into reality.

--NNN-Xinhua