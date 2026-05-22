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Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announces that translational data from the GOBLET and AWARE-1 trials will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, from May 29-June 2, 2026. Pelareorep is an investigational, systemically active immunotherapy that promotes potentially protective immune responses, including the upregulation of key inflammatory cytokines resulting in the formation of tertiary lymphoid structures and the expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up one cent at $0.80.
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