Two-State Israel-Palestine Solution Is Washington's Empty Liturgy

MENAFN - Asia Times) When the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declares, once again, that“the only way” out of the Israeli-Palestinian impasse runs through two states, one is reminded less of a policy proposal than of a Latin Mass. The words are sacred. They are repeated on schedule. The faithful nod. Whether anyone present believes they describe the world as it is - or as it will be - has long since become beside the point.

That is the condition of the two-state solution in 2026: an article of diplomatic faith floating above a reality that has been moving in the opposite direction for 30 years. The ceasefire that took effect in Gaza last October; the recognition of Palestine by Britain, France, Canada, Australia and a half-dozen others the month before; the shuttering of the PLO mission in Washington; the approval of the E1 settlement that all but bisects the West Bank - none of these events points toward partition.

Several of them quietly close the door on partition. And yet the Quartet, the General Assembly, the editorial pages of the New York Times, and a depressingly large portion of the American foreign policy establishment continue to recite the formula, as though incantation were a substitute for cartography.

It is worth recalling that the two-state idea, in the form Washington now defends, is not ancient. It dates, in practical terms, to the Oslo Accords of 1993 - a framework whose architects, the late Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat, are both more than a quarter-century gone, along with the political coalitions that produced them.