FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TSX: FUD, FSL, & ETP Cboe CA: FJFB & SDVD TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending May 31, 2026. The cash distributions are payable on June 5, 2026 to Unitholders of record on May 29, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2026. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0750 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0900 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0550 First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF SDVD $0.1300

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately USD 343 billion as of April 30, 2026 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at .

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552