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Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend


2026-05-22 11:31:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:SCYT) announced that the Corporation's Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Corporation's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026.

Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2026, the Corporation had total assets of $378.7 million and stockholders' equity of $43.4 million.

Contact:
Michael D. Griffith
President and Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483


MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111156294



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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