Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2026, the Corporation had total assets of $378.7 million and stockholders' equity of $43.4 million.

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