Home Sellers Now Have A No Listing Fee Option With Showings Realty

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Showings, a new real estate brokerage, announced it will launch today in select test markets as what the company describes as the first nationwide real estate brokerage with no listing agents and no listing fees of any kind, including listing commissions.

The company will begin offering no fee listings in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Orlando.

Showings is entering the market with a model designed to challenge the traditional home-selling process. Instead of relying on listing agents and charging sellers listing fees or commissions, the brokerage will utilize Assisting Agents to help homeowners bring more buyers through the door while keeping more of their equity. Assisting Agents are licensed real estate agents with MLS access that will support the seller throughout the process.

The company said it believes the launch could begin to shift consumer behavior nationwide as more homeowners look for alternatives to the traditional cost of selling a home.

“For decades, sellers have been told they have to pay significant fees just to put a home on the market,” said Aaron Mighty, founder of Showings.“We created Showings to give homeowners another option - one that removes listing agents, removes listing fees and focuses on what matters most: getting the most qualified buyers in the door.”

Showings said its model is intended to appeal to sellers who want broader exposure for their homes without paying a listing commission. The company believes that as affordability pressures continue and homeowners become more cost-conscious, more sellers will seek lower-cost alternatives to the traditional brokerage structure.

The May 22 launch is intended as an initial rollout in four markets that reflect a mix of major metropolitan and high-growth housing environments. The company said the test markets will help it gather early data, refine operations and prepare for broader nationwide expansion.

“Our view is that the future of home selling will be driven by transparency, efficiency and consumer savings,” said Mighty. "Sellers are asking harder questions about value, and we believe that shift will only continue. When sellers start seeing the real cost saving results of our no fee listing model then we'll know the market is ready for a real and measurable shift."

Showings said its launch represents the beginning of a broader effort to modernize the real estate experience for sellers across the country and they'll attempt to do the same for buyers in the future.

About Showings

Showings is a real estate brokerage built to help homeowners sell their homes without listing agents or listing fees of any kind, including listing commissions. The company is launching in select U.S. markets and aims to provide a new model for home sellers focused on savings, efficiency and buyer activity.

For more information on Showings Realty please visit:

For more information on Assisting Agents please visit:

Contact:

Founder

Aaron Mighty

Showings Realty Inc.

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(407) 914-7799

Media Relations

Sheila Mitchell

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(833) 346-3246

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