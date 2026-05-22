Trump Media Offloads 2,650 Bitcoin Worth $205 Million Amid Speculation

Trump Media sold $205 million worth of Bitcoin amid rising losses The firm's remaining BTC holdings are down nearly $455 million Institutional Bitcoin selling continues to pressure the crypto market

Trump Media and Technology Group has reportedly sold a significant portion of its Bitcoin holdings amid deepening losses across the cryptocurrency market, underscoring growing pressure on institutional investors exposed to digital assets.

As Bitcoin continues to trade well below the 2025 highs, blockchain tracking platform Lookonchain reported that it sold 2,650 BTC worth about $205 million.

Trump Media's Bitcoin Holdings Face Massive Losses

According to available on-chain data, Trump Media initially acquired 11,542 BTC for roughly $1.37 billion at an average purchase price of $118,522 per coin. Four months ago, the company shifted 2,000 BTC valued at approximately $175 million, the same period in which Bitcoin was trading at $87,000.







The remaining crypto holdings are now estimated to be down by almost $455 million with Bitcoin trading at around $77,000.

The Bitcoin price drop joins a swirl of other financial difficulties that have plagued Trump Media. Earlier this month, in its Q1 earnings report, the company announced losses of more than $402 million, with around $244 million attributable to digital asset exposure. The losses have taken a toll on investors' confidence, and the company's stock performance has been suffering.







Institutional Bitcoin Buyers Begin Reducing Crypto Exposure

Trump Media and Technology Group's stock prices have dropped by approximately 40% year to date and nearly 67% in the last 12 months, a stark contrast from the bull market of the last few months in which investors had been bullish on the company's treasury solution for cryptocurrencies.

But the company is not the only one cutting its exposure to Bitcoin. These are a few institutions that have been aggressively buying BTC during the rally, but are now taking a second look at their holdings as the market conditions worsen.

Technology company Kulr Technology Group was said to have sold 300 BTC earlier this year for $23.3 million to stave off losses. The moves are symptomatic of a broader trend among investors based in the U.S. who, in recent years, have been selling more BTC than they are buying, according to analysts.

Market Sentiment Around Bitcoin Remains Deeply Negative

The sentiment in the markets is also down. The Coinbase Premium Index, which serves as an indicator of investor interest in Bitcoin by U.S. investors over the last month, has stayed mostly negative. It has only recorded positive readings a few times during the past 30 days, indicating that there is less activity by the institutions buying it and continuing sell-side pressure.







Corporate Bitcoin heavyweight MicroStrategy has even signaled a potential change in strategy, instead of its“never sell” philosophy. The company recently agreed to purchase back $1.5 billion in its 2029 convertible notes, and hinted that it would look towards sales of bitcoins to raise the funds for this purchase.

As more institutions sell their Bitcoin, analysts are predicting further downward pressure on the cryptocurrency's price, and increased volatility in the wider market. Further liquidations could further shake investor confidence in the sector's sustainability with businesses facing margin pressures and balance sheet pressures.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.