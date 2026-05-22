Kozhikode Shock: 12-Year-Old's Walk Home Ends In Chilling Jackal Encounter!

In a shocking incident in Kozhikode, a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a jackal in broad daylight. The victim, identified as Jasmal, is the son of Nisam from Keezhuparambu. The incident occurred while Jasmal was visiting his mother's family in Cheruvadi.

According to reports, the attack took place around noon when Jasmal was returning home from a nearby mosque after offering prayers. Out of nowhere, a jackal reportedly ran towards him and bit him on the leg. The animal is said to have attacked him multiple times, leaving the boy with several injuries.

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Hearing his cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and quickly took him to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors administered emergency anti-rabies vaccinations and provided immediate medical care. Hospital sources have confirmed that Jasmal is currently in stable condition and under observation.

The incident has created panic among residents, as sightings of wild animals like jackals in residential areas during daytime are rare and alarming. Locals are demanding increased vigilance and preventive measures to ensure the safety of people, especially children. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and take necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.

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