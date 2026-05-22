Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Commvault Systems, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Commvault Systems, Inc., (“Commvault” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVLT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Commvault investors have until July 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and revealed ARR growth below the Company's prior guidance. In particular, ARR growth for the quarter was only $39 million, which fell short of the Company's $45 million guidance. On this news, Commvault's stock price fell $40.23 per share, or 31.1%, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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