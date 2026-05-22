J&K ACB Files FIR Against Engineer In Kishtwar For Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday that it has registered an FIR against an assistant executive engineer (AEE) in Kishtwar district for possessing assets disproportionate with his known sources of income.

A statement by ACB said that the bureau has registered a disproportionate assets case against Chhatroo AEE Hydraulic Sub-Division in Kishtwar for possession of assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

Officials said that searches were conducted at multiple locations in Doda and Kishtwar following court-issued warrants.

Further investigation is underway.

J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR under Section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the Doda ACB Police Station against the accused, Ashiq Hussain Rather, currently posted as Chhatroo AEE Hydraulic Sub-Division.

The case was initiated following a verification conducted by ACB (Doda-Kishtwar Range) into allegations that the officer possessed huge assets in the form of immovable and movable properties in his name as well as in the names of his family members, including a five-storey residential house at Doda Court Road, land purchased at Udrana village in Bhaderwah tehsil and Sunjawan village in Jammu, as well as substantial bank balances, including fixed deposits, costly electronic gadgets and jewellery.

"The value of assets acquired by the suspect has been found disproportionate to the income earned by him from all known sources, indicating that he has intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his service period," officials added.

During investigation, the ACB obtained search warrants from the competent court and conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused in Doda and Kishtwar in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses.

The J&K ACB is the primary law enforcement agency for investigating corruption, bribery, and disproportionate assets among public servants.

It operates directly under the control and administrative oversight of the J&K Lieutenant Governor, investigating both civil officials and elected representatives.

The ACB investigates offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ACB officers can conduct searches of premises and seize incriminating documents, properties, and unexplained wealth.

Investigators have the authority to attach (freeze or take control of) assets or properties believed to be disproportionate to known sources of income or acquired through illicit means.

The bureau frequently executes "trap" operations using designated officials to catch public servants red-handed while demanding or accepting bribes.

After concluding investigations, the ACB forwards finalised case diaries and reports to the government for prosecution sanction and presents charge sheets before designated Anti-Corruption Courts.