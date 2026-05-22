Ingalls Shipbuilding To Host On-Site Skilled Trades Hiring Event June 6
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Registration is now open, and candidates can sign up at
With more than 11,000 employees, Ingalls Shipbuilding is Mississippi's largest manufacturing employer and a key part of the Gulf Coast economy. For 87 years, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed, built, and maintained the Navy's surface combatants and amphibious ships. Today the team is constructing three classes of ships, modernizing the Zumwalt class and supporting the Navy's Golden Fleet strategy. Ingalls was recently awarded to perform FF(X) class frigate lead yard support activities, further expanding its portfolio of work.
For more information or to view entry-level openings, visit and select Ingalls Shipbuilding.
About HII
HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.
With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:
- HII on the web:
- HII on Facebook:
- HII on X:
- HII on Instagram:
- HII on LinkedIn:
Contact:
Kimberly K. Aguillard
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228-355-5663
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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