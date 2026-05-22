Visit Denver: From Red Rocks To Rocky Mountain National Park, Denver Delivers The Ultimate Summer Getaway In Discussion With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by Visit Denver in conjunction with D S Simon Media on the topic of Why Denver Is the Ultimate Summer Escape.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Summer travel is heating up fast, and for travelers still deciding where to go, Denver is pulling ahead as a must-visit destination, delivering that rare mix of high-energy events, cultural moments, and effortless outdoor adventure all in one place.

At the center of it all is the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, celebrating its 85th anniversary with a blockbuster lineup and unforgettable open-air experiences.

Beyond Red Rocks, Denver's arts and culture scene is thriving, from outdoor concerts and film series to major exhibitions at the History Colorado Center that tap into this summer's broader cultural milestones. Add in citywide festivals, Pride celebrations, and immersive outdoor events, and there's truly something happening every week.

Sports fans and families alike will find plenty to cheer about, whether it's catching a game at Coors Field, celebrating the return of soccer and new teams, or experiencing one-of-a-kind events like Banana Ball.

For those looking to balance excitement with relaxation, Denver offers easy access to nature, sprawling city parks to nearby escapes like Rocky Mountain National Park.

Gabe Saglie, Travel Trends Analyst offered his insights into what makes Denver the perfect summer destination:

What's putting Denver at the top of travelers' summer lists this year?

There's an incredible calendar of events happening in Denver over the next few months - plenty of reasons to plan a summer getaway around one of the city's major cultural, music, or sporting events.

A few standout festivals include the Outside Days, returning for its third year at the end of May. The three-day event celebrates all things outdoors and adventure travel. June is also packed with events as Denver celebrates Pride Month, highlighted by Denver PrideFest on June 28th at its new downtown location along 16th Street. More than half a million people are expected to attend the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Another major summer tradition is the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, now in its 35th year. The event attracts hundreds of artists from around the world and thousands of art lovers to Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

On the sports front, Denver is hosting an impressive lineup of events, many located right downtown and within walking distance of major hotels. Coors Field is home to the Colorado Rockies throughout the baseball season, and the wildly popular Savannah Bananas are also scheduled to bring their“Banana Ball” show to the stadium in August.

It's also a major summer for soccer fans. Denver's first professional women's soccer team, Denver Summit FC, has officially launched its inaugural season, with matches continuing all the way until November.

Red Rocks is celebrating 85 years, what makes it such a one-of-a-kind experience?

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, located about 25 minutes outside of Denver, is one of Colorado's most iconic destinations - and during the summer, it offers something for everyone.

By day, visitors come for morning yoga, meditation, hiking, and workouts surrounded by stunning natural scenery. By night, Red Rocks transforms into one of the world's most legendary live music venues. This year marks the amphitheater's 85th anniversary season, with performances from artists including Paul Simon, Rod Stewart, Santana, Alex Warren, Hilary Duff, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Red Rocks also hosts weekly guided yoga sessions and its popular Film on the Rocks series, which screens movies under the stars throughout the summer.

The venue itself is a 10,000-seat open-air amphitheater framed by towering 300-foot red sandstone formations, making it as much a natural wonder as a concert destination. The surrounding area is rich with geological history, including fossilized dinosaur tracks and rock formations dating back hundreds of millions of years.

And with Denver enjoying more than 300 days of sunshine each year, summer visitors are encouraged to take advantage of everything the outdoors has to offer.

What stands out in Denver's arts, culture, and festival scene this summer?

Beyond Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver offers a wide range of outdoor concerts and entertainment throughout the summer season.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is hosting major acts this summer, including Dave Matthews Band and The Black Crowes, along with many other touring performers. The Denver Botanic Gardens also features its own outdoor summer concert series set against the backdrop of the gardens.

For movie lovers, Denver has several open-air film experiences as well. The Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts a summer cinema series, while McGregor Square showcases free movies throughout the summer on its massive 66-foot LED screen.

History is also taking center stage this year. As the U.S. prepares to celebrate America's 250th birthday, Colorado is marking its 150th anniversary as a state. Colorado officially became the 38th state on August 1, 1876, and visitors can expect special historical exhibits, celebrations, and events throughout the summer in Denver and across the state.

For families and outdoor lovers, what makes Denver such an easy and appealing getaway?

One of the reasons I've fallen in love with Denver over the years is how easy it is to enjoy the outdoors as a family. Bringing my family of five here, we've loved exploring the city's more than 5,000 acres of parks, open spaces, trails, and bike paths. Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, or simply getting outside, there's no shortage of ways to experience the city.

My kids especially love Denver Zoo, home to more than 3,000 animals, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which features world-class exhibits - including incredible dinosaur displays that are a huge hit with families. Another favorite is Downtown Aquarium, with more than a million gallons of marine life exhibits.

And for visitors who love national parks, Rocky Mountain National Park is just a 90-minute drive northwest of Denver. It's one of the country's most spectacular and diverse natural landscapes, offering incredible hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing. It makes for a perfect day trip before returning to Denver as your urban home base.

For more trip-planning ideas and a full calendar of summer events, visit Visit Denver.

For more information, visit VisitDenver

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Visit Denver.

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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