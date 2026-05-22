Riverbend Homes Announces Upcominga Custom Home Project In Spicewood, TX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Riverbend Homes, a second-generation family-owned design and build firm based in Spicewood, Texas, is planning a custom home project on an approximately 5-acre property in Spicewood, TX. The planned residence, situated approximately 12 minutes from Bee Cave, encompasses approximately 6,211 sq. ft. of total covered and improved space, including approximately 4,259 sq. ft. of main house living area.

The Texas Hill Country continues to attract homebuyers seeking custom-built residences that reflect both the region's natural landscape and a desire for personalized living spaces. For luxury homebuyers considering the Spicewood and greater Austin area, this project represents the type of large-scale, detail-oriented custom home construction that Riverbend Homes has provided in the region since 1996.

The planned 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom residence features a modern luxury architectural style incorporating standing seam metal roofing, expansive glass openings, and indoor-outdoor living integration. Design elements include wood and stone features, vaulted ceilings, exposed rafters, large sliding glass doors, and imported European windows and doors. The property layout is designed to include:

.A main house with a 3-car garage, media room, office, exercise room, and sauna

.Multiple bedrooms with walk-in closets

.A luxury kitchen and dining layout

.A 35-ft. by 16-ft. 4-in. swimming pool with spa and tanning ledge

.A dedicated golf pavilion and putting green

.An outdoor kitchen with grilling and entertainment setup

.A sport court, firepit, and turf recreation area

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

The firm has built its reputation on what it describes as the "Riverbend Difference" - an approach centered on listening to clients and translating their vision into a finished home. According to the company, it is selective in how many projects it takes on at a time and has committed to being on-site and managing each project daily.

"Being first time home builders we could not have asked for a better company. Riverbend Homes guided us every step of the way and gave us our dream home! Our vision was transformed into a place that is better than we could have imagined and the perfect place to retire. In the end we won, with a beautiful home and new friends. We will always be grateful for the care you put into every detail. Thank you, Riverbend Homes!" said Lorrie L., a Riverbend Homes client.

Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes, has noted that the company's building process is designed to be as stress-free as possible for clients. The company has stated that every home it builds is as unique as the owner, and that understanding each client's vision is central to its process. Riverbend Homes has been designing and building custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, carrying on a legacy of building expertise that began with the generation before.

The firm provides services to clients across multiple cities and counties in Texas, including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. County coverage includes Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

Client Tanker H. shared the following about working with the company: "The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding. Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough!"

The Spicewood project reflects the type of high-ceiling, architecturally detailed construction that the firm has focused on throughout its history in the Hill Country. The integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces - including the resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, and recreation areas - is designed to take advantage of the Texas Hill Country setting.

Chris C., another Riverbend Homes client, stated: "A builder with integrity that values the customers opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

Riverbend Homes has served residents in Spicewood, Bee Cave, Briarcliff, Horseshoe Bay, Lake Travis, and the broader Hill Country since 1996. The company's approach of limiting the number of concurrent projects is intended to ensure each home receives daily on-site management and attention throughout the construction process.

Luxury homebuyers interested in learning more about custom home building in the Texas Hill Country can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit for additional information. The company's blog, available at blog, also provides resources related to the home building process.

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About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States



Notes to Editors:

.Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

.The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

.Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

.The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

.For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.