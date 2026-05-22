What Is 3D Cricketer? Vijay Shankar's Retirement Post Reclaims Infamous Moniker Amidst Farewell

The former Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing a poignant close to a professional journey often overshadowed by intense public scrutiny. Shankar has been out of the national setup for nearly seven years, having last represented the Men in Blue at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Vijay Shankar's last outing in his competitive career was in the Ranji Trophy match for Tripura against Gujarat Titans in Agartala, where he showcased his enduring skill with a dominant 151-run knock in the first innings. He switched to Tripura for the 2025-26 domestic season after his decorated career with Tamil Nadu.

The 35-year-old has decided to call time on his domestic career and the Indian Premier League (IPL) to pursue new opportunities and continue playing cricket overseas. His retirement announcement came amid the ongoing IPL season, though Shankar was not part of any franchise roster this year, having gone unsold in the 2026 mini-auction in December last year.

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3D Cricketer Signs off From Domestic Cricket and IPL

Vijay Shankar announced his retirement from his long domestic cricket career and the IPL, where he played for four franchises: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. In an official statement across his social media platforms, Shankar reflected on the milestones of his career, including bowling the final over in India's 500th ODI and his first-ball wicket at the 2019 World Cup.

He expressed his gratitude to the BCCI, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, and the Tripura Cricket Association for their support during his final domestic season. The 35-year-old even highlighted the emotional toll of the years following the 2019 World Cup, stating that he“faced unreal hate and negativity" throughout his journey.

Rather than dwelling on the past, the veteran cricketer used his departure to emphasize resilience, noting that he had consciously chosen to ignore the criticism to move forward. In the conclusion of his farewell statement, Vijay Shankar wrote:

“Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that, anyone can! Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life. Grateful and blessed, Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar.”

twitter/d7yxU1L70s

- Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) May 22, 2026

Vijay Shankar's retirement came at a time when the cricket fraternity is deeply entrenched in the ongoing IPL season, serving as a reflective pause in the busy sporting calendar. The veteran all-rounder spent 14 years in domestic cricket, leaving behind a legacy of versatility, grit, and memorable performances.

What Is 3D Cricketer?

Vijay Shankar's conclusion of his retirement statement directly references the "3D" moniker, which stands for 'three-dimensional,' given to a player with an exceptional all-round ability, including batting, fielding, and bowling.

The famous term was given by the former BCCI chief selector, MSK Prasad, during the lead-up selection process for the 2019 ODI World Cup. Prasad used the term to justify Shankar's selection to the 15-member squad for the marquee event in England, specifically noting that his versatile skill set provided the team with "three-dimensional" value.

However, the term quickly became controversial following the exclusion of veteran middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu from the World Cup squad. Shortly after the team announcement, Rayudu posted a cryptic and sarcastic tweet that went viral:

"Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup."

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup..

- ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Now, the '3D Cricketer' has now appeared to have officially been reclaimed by Vijay Shankar, who has used his retirement announcement to transform the once-derogatory label into a final symbol of his pride, resilience, and personal closure.

Vijay Shankar represented India from 2018 to 2019, playing 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring 223 and 101 runs, and picking 4 and 5 wickets, respectively.

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