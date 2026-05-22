Putin“Not Very Happy” About Ukraine's Recent Gains Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference following a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Helsingborg, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Clearly, Ukraine is putting up a strong defense, and if you look at the front line at the moment, it is stabilizing. There are reports even that Ukraine is net in net terms regaining territory, not massively, but at least it is stabilizing, and potentially even moving now in the right direction – from the west to the east, not from the east to the west,” Rutte said.

He also praised Ukraine for being“incredibly ingenious” in terms of innovation.

“This is one of the things we are learning all over NATO from Ukraine, for example, when it comes to the drone warfare and anti-drone technologies. That is why we have the JATEC, this joint organization in Poland, where we capture all the lessons from the war so that we can figure them in the NATO plans,” the NATO Chief noted.

“I would not be very happy if I was Putin today. I would never be happy if I was Putin, but particularly not the last couple of weeks, because things are not going in the right direction,” he added.

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As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on allies to move toward a fairer distribution of contributions to support Ukraine's defense amid Russia's ongoing military aggression.