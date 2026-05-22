Noida: 3 Cyber Criminals Nabbed, Committed Fraud By Opening Current Account In Banks

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, May 22 (IANS) The Cyber ​​Crime branch of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police busted a major cyber fraud syndicate on Friday and apprehended three accused, all hailing from Delhi.

The police, shedding light on their modus operandi, said that the cyber fraud used to create fictitious companies, open Current accounts in various banks in their names, and used them to transfer funds obtained through fraud in an attempt to legitimise the illicit money.

The police have recovered five mobile phones, cash, a rubber stamp, and several crucial documents from the possession of the accused.

The police, acted on the basis of local intelligence inputs and conducted an operation in Sector-44 area of ​​Noida, arresting the three accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Avinash Jha, Himanshu Kumar, and Jitendra Dahiya alias Ashu. All three accused are reported to be residents of different localities in Delhi.

During police questioning, the accused revealed that they had set up several fake companies and opened bank accounts in the names of these entities.

These accounts were utilised to receive funds derived from cyber fraud committed across the country, transfer them to various other accounts, and launder the money to make it appear legitimate.

According to preliminary findings, suspicious transactions amounting to crores of rupees were made within these bank accounts.

According to investigative agencies, complaints regarding cyber fraud linked to these accused have been registered in several states, including Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

The police are now working to identify other individuals involved in this network and to determine the total number of bank accounts utilised for committing cybercrimes.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

The recovered items include five mobile phones, Rs 2,800 in cash, one rubber stamp, and several documents.

The police have also advised the general public to remain vigilant, in order to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

The officials advised people against opening a bank account or registering a firm in one's own name, at the behest of any stranger.

The Cyber ​​Police said that if any individual notices suspicious transactions in their bank account or falls victim to a cyber fraud, they should immediately file a complaint on the National Cyber ​​Helpline number, 1930.