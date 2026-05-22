Kangana Ranaut Clears The Air On Viral 'Married Look' Video: 'Won't Marry Secretly'

Kangana Ranaut, an actor and politician, has responded to new speculations about her supposed secret wedding after photographs and videos of her wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor (vermillion), and green bangles circulated online. She stated in an Instagram post that she will not'marry discreetly'.

The suspicion arose earlier this week when photos of Ranaut in traditional wedding attire leaked online, prompting followers to question whether she had married quietly. The performer explained that the appearance was part of her character's makeup while filming.

Ranaut responded to the accusations on her Instagram account, writing, "I am filming in and around the city every day, someone took this random picture with character makeup, and now I am receiving so many phone calls, but what is the big deal with the married lady look? Actors assume a variety of roles; I pledge not to marry in secret."

Truth about Kangana's popular look. Several stories and fan accounts have subsequently stated that the viral look originated on the sets of Queen Forever, the sequel to Queen, which is now being filmed in South Mumbai. The sequel, directed by Vikas Bahl, apparently began filming earlier this month, with segments taking place along Grant Road, where a set replicating the lead character's home has purportedly been built.

Queen 2-storey. Unlike the first film, which chronicled Rani's travels through Paris and Amsterdam, the sequel is planned to remain in India. According to reports, the narrative follows Rani in Mumbai following a significant turning point in her life, marking the beginning of a new period of self-discovery. Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon, who participated in the previous film, are apparently not returning for the sequel, with Bahl replacing them with a new cast that includes prominent theatrical players.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moviemonkey_official

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bahl disclosed that development on the sequel has been ongoing for some time. "We've been working on Queen 2 for a while now, and we finally have something concrete," he stated, without disclosing any other information about the picture.

Kangana, 36, has not declared a romance or talked publicly about her engagement or wedding preparations. In an earlier interview with ANI in 2023, she stated that she wishes to marry and start a family eventually, but that it would come "at the right time."

Kangana's next project is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film is based on a terrible episode from the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes is set to open in cinemas on June 12.