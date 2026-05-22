Paneer 65 Mystery: The Tasty Secret Behind The Iconic '65' Revealed!

Paneer 65 History: You've probably ordered Paneer 65 at a restaurant many times, or at least seen it on the menu. It's one of India's most famous starters and snacks, loved for its spicy, crispy, and flavourful taste. But whenever you hear the name, one question always pops up: why is it called“65”? Let's get into the fun and interesting story behind it.

Why is Paneer 65 called“65”?

There are many stories about the name of Paneer 65. The most popular one says the dish is inspired by Chicken 65. It's believed that Chicken 65 was first served in 1965 at the famous Buhari Hotel in Chennai. The dish was named after the year it was introduced. As Chicken 65 became a hit across India, vegetarian versions using the same style started popping up. Dishes with paneer, gobi, and other ingredients were created, and“Paneer 65” became the most loved among them.

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Other stories behind the name Paneer 65

Some people believe the dish gets its name from the 65 different spices used to make it, though there's no real proof of this. Another theory suggests that it was originally made with 65 small pieces of paneer. Many also believe it was item number 65 on a menu created for army soldiers, which is how“Chicken 65” and later“Paneer 65” got their names.

Why is Paneer 65 so famous?

The best thing about Paneer 65 is its crispy coating and spicy flavour. To make it, paneer cubes are marinated in a mix of yogurt, red chilli, ginger-garlic paste, cornflour, and various spices. They are then deep-fried until golden and tossed with curry leaves, green chillies, and sauces. This is what gives it that delicious, restaurant-style taste. Today, Paneer 65 isn't just a South Indian dish; it's a popular party snack and starter all over India.

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