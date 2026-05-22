DGCA Clears Ideaforge Q6 V2 GEO Drone For Mapping, Survey And Surveillance Operations

New Delhi: ideaForge Technology has obtained type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its Q6 V2 GEO drone. Now, the platform is cleared for commercial deployment in surveying, mapping, and aerial surveillance operations across India.

The certification, issued under the Drone Rules, 2021, places the aircraft in the“small” category, defined as unmanned aircraft weighing between 2 kg and 25 kg.

Q6 V2 GEO configuration

The Q6 V2 GEO is configured for five payload types: LiDAR-only, LiDAR combined with RGB imaging, high-resolution photogrammetry, three-dimensional oblique imaging, and dual-sensor day-and-night operations.

The aircraft is rated for flight times exceeding 45 minutes, a figure that matters in large-area survey missions where frequent landings to swap batteries add cost and time.

The platform targets applications including terrain modelling, corridor mapping, volumetric analysis for mining, infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, and heritage documentation.

The company also lists glacier and avalanche mapping, river basin surveys, and rural land digitization - areas where the government agencies have been seeking scalable aerial solutions, particularly under programmes such as the Survey of India's national mapping mission and state-level land records digitization drives.

The co-founder and chief executive, Ankit Mehta, said the drone had been built for“demanding environments” and was intended to serve both enterprise clients and government agencies involved in safety, security, and governance operations.

“With support for advanced payloads including LiDAR, Q6 V2 GEO is designed to enable high-quality data capture for a wide range of surveying, mapping, and inspection workflows,” he said.

The Q6 V2 GEO was first displayed publicly at PRAGYA 2025, an Indian geospatial technology conference.

Its DGCA type certification is a prerequisite for commercial sales in India; without it, operators cannot legally fly the aircraft for hire or reward under current regulations.