Shetpal Village: India's 'Snake Village' Where Cobras Are Welcome In Homes!

India is a land of amazing diversity. Some villages are famous for their art, others for their unique culture. But have you heard of a place called India's 'Village of Snakes'? Let's find out more about this strange and fascinating place.

India is full of diverse places, and every village has its own unique identity. One such place is known as the 'Village of Snakes'. The name itself might sound a bit scary, but the story behind this village is truly fascinating.

When you hear 'snake village', you might think of the Sapera community in Nagaur, Rajasthan. But we're talking about Shetpal (or Shetfal) village in Maharashtra. This place is world-famous for its unique tradition of living alongside snakes.

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The most special thing about Shetpal village in Maharashtra's Solapur district is that many homes have a dedicated space for snakes, especially cobras. The locals consider these spots safe havens for the reptiles and make sure no harm comes to them. They believe snakes have a special religious importance and worship them as gods, leading to decades of peaceful coexistence.

It's said that some houses in Shetpal have special nooks or corners built into the walls for snakes to move around easily. This doesn't mean every house has a snake inside it all the time. It just shows how deeply this unique tradition is a part of the village's identity.

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The people of this village have immense faith in 'Nag Devta', the snake god. They worship snakes during festivals like Nag Panchami and consider them auspicious. In Shetpal, everyone believes that killing a snake brings very bad luck.