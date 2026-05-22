KTC Expands Mini-LED Monitor Lineup As Technology Moves Toward Mainstream Adoption
|Comparison Metrics
|Mini-LED
|OLED
|Traditional IPS
|Burn-in Risk
|Burn-in free (inorganic backlight)
|High risk; prone to static image ghosting
|Burn-in free
|Peak Brightness
|1000-4000 nits
|600-1000 nits
|400-600 nits
|2024 Average Selling Price
|$280-$430
|$800-$1500
|$150-$300
II. Cost-Performance Becomes Core Consumer Purchasing Driver
Third-party consumer research reveals the key factors driving Mini-LED adoption:
- High-Brightness Demand: 68% of consumers prioritize high peak brightness for HDR content, gaming, and usage under strong ambient light. Long-Term Stability: 59% of users regard burn-in-free performance as an essential advantage for long-hour office work and gaming scenarios with static visuals. Exceptional Value: 73% of surveyed consumers agree that the $280–$430 price range delivers OLED-level visual quality at a mid-range cost.
III. KTC Advances Mini-LED Popularization With Breakthrough COB Technology
As a key innovator in the Mini-LED track, KTC accelerates industry popularization through self-developed optical solutions. The brand's exclusive one-light-one-zone COB ultra-thin backlight board achieves a maximum of 2,304 dimming zones and a peak brightness of over 1,400 nits. The optimized ultra-thin structure enhances zoning accuracy, native contrast, and image layering while ensuring outstanding structural stability and reliability.
Equipped with high zoning count and high brightness, KTC Mini-LED monitors deliver precise local dimming, deep black levels, and clear visuals even in bright environments. Through advanced optical materials and optimized algorithms, KTC effectively minimizes blooming, bringing visual performance close to OLED standards. Leveraging mature supply chain advantages, KTC continuously launches entry-level Mini-LED monitors under $300, democratizing premium display technology.
Outlook
TrendForce forecasts steady growth for Mini-LED monitor shipments in the next three years. With ongoing technological iteration and further price declines, Mini-LED will continue penetrating gaming, office, and creative fields. It is poised to become the mainstream benchmark in the mid-range monitor market and reshape the global display industry landscape.CONTACT: Selina Huang...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment