KTC Expands Mini-LED Monitor Lineup As Technology Moves Toward Mainstream Adoption

Houston, Texas, USA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTC is continuing to expand its Mini-LED monitor portfolio as the technology becomes more accessible to mainstream consumers. According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have recorded significant growth, while average selling prices have declined from premium levels to a more affordable range. Against this market backdrop, KTC is applying COB backlight technology and high-zone local dimming solutions to address demand in gaming, productivity, entertainment, and content creation use cases.

According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have surged by 340%, marking a significant shift from a high-end niche product to a mainstream consumer display solution. Mini-LED is steadily capturing market share from traditional IPS and OLED panels, ranking among the fastest-growing display technologies in the consumer monitor industry.

The industry has witnessed a dramatic downward price curve for Mini-LED displays. In 2021, the average selling price of Mini-LED monitors exceeded $800. By 2024, the average price dropped sharply to a range of $280–$430, with entry-level models now priced below $300, making premium display performance accessible to mainstream consumers.

I. Mini-LED Outperforms Competing Display Technologies

Compared with OLED and conventional IPS panels, Mini-LED delivers a balanced combination of reliability, superior brightness, and affordability. Unlike OLED, Mini-LED features zero burn-in risk. It also provides substantially higher peak brightness than standard IPS panels. With its outstanding visual performance, Mini-LED is well-suited for HDR movies, competitive gaming, and professional content creation, effectively filling the market gap for mid-range high-performance monitors.