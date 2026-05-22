Massive Fire Engulfs Transformer In Haryana's Bhiwani Amid Heatwave
A massive fire broke out in a transformer at Phool Wala Chowk in Bhiwani on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused by fire tenders.
Heatwave Grips Parts of India
Temperatures across many parts of the country have skyrocketed, with several areas experiencing a severe heatwave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment