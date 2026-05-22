Massive Fire Engulfs Transformer In Haryana's Bhiwani Amid Heatwave

A massive fire broke out in a transformer at Phool Wala Chowk in Bhiwani on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused by fire tenders.

Heatwave Grips Parts of India

Temperatures across many parts of the country have skyrocketed, with several areas experiencing a severe heatwave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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