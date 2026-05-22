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Massive Fire Engulfs Transformer In Haryana's Bhiwani Amid Heatwave

Massive Fire Engulfs Transformer In Haryana's Bhiwani Amid Heatwave


2026-05-22 10:15:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A massive fire broke out in a transformer at Phool Wala Chowk in Bhiwani on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused by fire tenders.

Heatwave Grips Parts of India

Temperatures across many parts of the country have skyrocketed, with several areas experiencing a severe heatwave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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