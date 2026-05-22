WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Meets PM Modi, Eyes 'Double-Engine Growth'

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday and said that the State is ready to "usher in a new era of double-engine growth" and transparent governance.

CM Adhikari Meets PM Modi

"Honoured and privileged to have met our respected Prime Minister; Shri @narendramodi Ji, in New Delhi today," he said on X. Honoured and privileged to have met our respected Prime Minister; Shri @narendramodi Ji, in New Delhi today. This marks my first Official Meeting with Hon'ble PM since assuming the responsibility of serving the People of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I extend my deepest... twitter/QS6Yc1LKCk - Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 22, 2026

"This marks my first Official Meeting with Hon'ble PM since assuming the responsibility of serving the People of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM for his warm wishes and above all, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of our State," he said.

"During our fruitful discussion, Hon'ble Prime Minister reemphasized his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and reiterated that the development of West Bengal remains a top priority for the Central Government," he said.

"I am incredibly thankful to him for assuring all possible help, guidance, and Central Support to rescue West Bengal from years of stagnation and place it firmly on the fast track of economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment. With the blessings of the Centre and the trust of the People, we are ready to usher in a new era of double-engine growth, transparent governance, and holistic development for West Bengal," he added.

Meeting with President Murmu

CM Adhikari called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

CM Adhikari said in a message on X, "Deeply honoured and grateful to Her Excellency; the Hon'ble President of India; Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, for granting me audience. Your Excellency, the People of West Bengal hold you in the highest regard. I assure you that upon your next visit to our State, the new Government of West Bengal will leave no stone unturned to erase the painful memories of your past visit, where the then Government of the Day unfortunately attempted to demean your august stature". Deeply honoured and grateful to Her Excellency; the Hon'ble President of India; Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, for granting me audience. Your Excellency, the People of West Bengal hold you in the highest regard. I assure you that upon your next visit to our State, the new Government of... - Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 22, 2026

He was referring to President Murmu's recent visit to Bengal, which was marked by a political row due to the absence of then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior state officials at her welcome.

"West Bengal will ensure you are accorded the utmost respect, dignity, and honour that you rightfully deserve as the Supreme Constitutional Head of our great Nation," he added.

2026 Assembly Election Results

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. (ANI)

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