IPL: RCB Vs SRH - Milestones And Key Match-Ups To Watch Out For

There will be plenty of exciting milestones and match-ups to watch out for as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league stage game in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Red and Gold side is more or less confirmed a spot in the Qualifier one, while the Men in Orange, who are undefeated at home this season, will be aiming to topple second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) in the net-run-rate to book a ticket to Qualifier one.

Here are some match-ups and milestones to look forward to in the match:

Key Player Milestones

Klaasen Nears 2,000 IPL Runs

Heinrich Klaasen 31 runs away from 2,000 IPL runs for SRH: Klaasen has been going strong for SRH for the past four seasons, having registered four successive seasons of 400-plus runs. He is just 31 runs away from becoming the fifth player to reach 2,000 IPL runs. In 55 matches and 52 innings, he has made 1,969 runs at an average of 45.79 and a strike rate of 168.14, including two centuries and 12 fifties, as per ESPNCricinfo. This season, he is enjoying a rich run of form with 555 runs in 13 innings at an average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 155.89, including five fifties and a best score of 69.

Patidar Eyes Century of Sixes

Patidar just one away from 100 IPL sixes, locks horns with Abhishek Sharma in battle vs spin: The RCB skipper has been belting out sixes at will this season, having slammed 337 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 192.57, three fifties and 31 sixes. A spin bully, Patidar has been exceptional against them this season, having the highest strike rate of 214 (among the batters with a minimum of 50 balls faced). But just behind him is Abhishek, who has put his T20 World Cup demons against spin pace him and struck at 213.22 against them, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Crucial On-Field Battles

A Battle of World-Class Bowling Attacks

A battle of two world-class bowling attacks: On one side is the veteran pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood for RCB, and on the other side is a young SRH pace unit of Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain spearheaded by Australian superstar Pat Cummins. As per ESPNCricinfo, SRH is the best team in terms of death-overs economy rate so far this season (9.62), with RCB (10.07) being the second-placed side here.

Bhuvneshwar vs Abhishek

Bhuvneshwar vs Abhishek: The veteran up against a ruthlessly aggressive ex-teammate Bhuvneshwar and Abhishek once shared the SRH for years, and the pacer has watched Abhishek's rise to superstardom from close quarters. However, since changing sides, Bhuvneshwar has managed to keep Abhishek quiet, conceding just 14 runs in 11 balls at a strike rate of 127.27, a massive downgrade from his career SR of almost 170, as per Cricbuzz.

Squads

Squads: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar. (ANI)

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