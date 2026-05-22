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Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust: Today announced the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Granite's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, Granite proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX and any alternative trading system in Canada, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 6,038,313of Granite REIT's issued and outstanding units, being approximately 10% of Granite REIT's public float of Units as of May 20. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $1.18 at $95.80.
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