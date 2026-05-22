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AGF Investments Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - AGF Investments Inc.: Today announced the May cash distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, which pay monthly distributions. Unitholders of record on May 29 will receive cash distributions payable on June 4. AGF Investments Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.10 at $16.95.
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