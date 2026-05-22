Cathy Montgomery is Professor of Psychopharmacology at Liverpool John Moores University. Her research investigates the effects of substance use (alcohol, ecstasy, cannabis and cocaine) on cognitive and psychological functioning. She works on funded projects with NHS and community substance use treatment providers to understand barriers to accessing treatment and uptake of preventative health care.

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