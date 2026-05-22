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Cathy Montgomery

Cathy Montgomery


2026-05-22 10:08:02
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Psychopharmacology, Liverpool John Moores University
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Cathy Montgomery is Professor of Psychopharmacology at Liverpool John Moores University. Her research investigates the effects of substance use (alcohol, ecstasy, cannabis and cocaine) on cognitive and psychological functioning. She works on funded projects with NHS and community substance use treatment providers to understand barriers to accessing treatment and uptake of preventative health care.

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  • 2024–present Professor of Psychopharmacology, Liverpool John Moores University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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