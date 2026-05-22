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WUF13 Hosts Ceremony Of Lowering Flags Of Azerbaijan And UN (PHOTO)

WUF13 Hosts Ceremony Of Lowering Flags Of Azerbaijan And UN (PHOTO)


2026-05-22 10:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A ceremony of lowering the flags of Azerbaijan and the UN was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) today, Trend reports.

The flag-lowering ceremony symbolizes the official closing of the session.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, WUF13 was held under the theme“Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

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Trend News Agency

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