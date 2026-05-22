CIS Premiers Sign Transit Connectivity Pact And Mining Digitalization Roadmap In Ashgabat
Developed by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the newly adopted Concept for Connecting the Main Transport Arteries of the CIS aims to build a fully integrated transport network across the region. The state plans to use the framework to optimize transit speeds, lower shipment costs, and enhance the international competitiveness of transport corridors running through member states to attract outside freight shippers and investors.
In parallel, the council approved a long-term Concept for the Digital Transformation of the Mining and Metallurgical Complex along with an action plan for its implementation. The strategy sets up unified state policy guidelines for digital transitions across heavy industries.--
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