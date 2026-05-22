Automotive-Grade Capacitors Form The Foundation For A New Future Of Intelligent Vehicles.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 22, 2026 12:37 am - Automotive-Grade Capacitors Solidify the Core Foundation, Leading a New Journey in New Energy Vehicle Development | Shanghai Yongming New Energy Vehicle Electronics Thematic Conference

The new energy vehicle industry is currently undergoing rapid upgrading and iteration. Key areas such as electric drive and control, safety systems, thermal management systems, intelligent cockpits, parking lithium battery BMS, and vehicle collision modules CPM are placing higher standards on the stability and independent supply of automotive-grade electronic components.

Shanghai Yongming has meticulously prepared this thematic exchange conference on new energy vehicle electronics technology, focusing entirely on the actual application scenarios of end users, creating a dedicated platform for technical communication, in-depth discussions, and supply-demand cooperation.

Key Conference Information

Conference Dates: May 21-22, 2026

Conference Theme: New Energy Vehicle Electronics Symposium

May 21: Focus on electric drive and control, safety systems, thermal management systems, and intelligent cockpits

May 22: Focus on vehicle collision module (CPM) and parking air conditioning lithium battery BMS

Precisely matching application needs, detailed explanation of a full range of capacitor solutions

Typical Solution 1: Solid-Liquid Hybrid Capacitors to Upgrade Thermal Management System Performance

Addressing the stringent requirements of automotive thermal management systems for shock resistance and high temperature resistance, Yongming has launched a series of shock-resistant solid-liquid hybrid capacitors (VHT/VHE/VHU/VHR), covering all size specifications. These products possess excellent ripple resistance and wide-temperature-range low ESR characteristics, enabling direct domestic replacement of automotive-grade shock-resistant capacitors. They are compatible with core thermal management components such as electronic water pumps/oil pumps, air conditioning compressor controllers, cooling fan controllers, and electronic water valves. If you have capacitor selection or domestic replacement needs in your thermal management scenarios, you are welcome to attend the conference for in-depth discussions.

Typical Solution Two: Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Reliable Protection for CPM Collision Modules Scenarios such as sudden power outages and electronic door lock failures in new energy vehicles are driving the demand for CPM collision power modules, which also require instantaneous start-up capabilities. YMIN has launched a highly reliable double-layer supercapacitor SDH/SDL/SDB solution, which can replace batteries with poor low-temperature performance and precisely meet the millisecond-level high-rate discharge requirements in vehicle power outage scenarios. If you are interested in CPM collision module development or backup power selection, you are welcome to attend the meeting.

In addition, the conference will comprehensively explain YMIN's full-vehicle-grade capacitor solutions covering electric drive and control, safety systems, smart cockpits, parking air conditioning, lithium batteries, and BMS. Products include four main categories: aluminum electrolytic capacitors (surface mount, leaded, and self-standing), solid-liquid hybrid capacitors (surface mount and leaded), film capacitors, and supercapacitors (double-layer supercapacitors and hybrid supercapacitors).

The conference features presentations from several end-user clients sharing practical solutions for capacitor applications. A site visit to the intelligent manufacturing industrial park is also arranged, allowing for close observation of the entire production and quality control system for automotive-grade capacitors, and one-on-one communication and collaboration with Yongming's professional technical team.

Exploring Industry Development Opportunities and Building a Win-Win Ecosystem

The core competitiveness in the new energy vehicle electronics field lies in supply chain security, component stability, and technological implementation capabilities. Yongming consistently leverages its stable capacitor products, stringent quality control, and professional solution support to help partners reduce costs, improve efficiency, steadily advance the domestic substitution process, and jointly build a safe and reliable automotive electronics supply chain system.

On May 21-22, 2026, Yongming Electronics cordially invites you to attend this special exchange meeting. Engage with industry elites and technical experts to gain a comprehensive understanding of Yongming's brand strength and product advantages, jointly explore technology upgrade paths, share industry development opportunities, and work together to create a more stable, reliable, and competitive automotive electronics supply chain ecosystem.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Yongming's dedicated sales representative for registration details. We look forward to your participation!