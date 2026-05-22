Regenix Labs Introduces NMN Supplement Designed To Support Cellular Vitality And Healthy Aging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Educational wellness guide explores NAD+ support, DNA repair support, and long-term cellular wellness routines

Regenix Labs: A wellness-focused company committed to ingredient transparency and sustainable healthy aging routines.

NEWARK, Del., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenix Labs LLC announces the release of its NMN Supplement, a wellness-focused formulation designed to support cellular vitality, healthy aging routines, DNA repair support, and NAD+ level support as part of a long-term wellness lifestyle.

As interest in healthy aging and longevity-focused wellness continues to grow, consumers are increasingly looking for nutritional supplements that align with proactive wellness goals rather than short-term solutions. Cellular health has become a central topic in wellness discussions, especially among adults seeking to maintain energy, focus, recovery, and overall vitality as they age.

Modern lifestyles can place constant pressure on the body through stress, irregular sleep patterns, environmental exposure, demanding work schedules, and inconsistent nutrition. These factors may influence how individuals approach long-term wellness strategies, particularly when it comes to maintaining cellular function and healthy aging support.

Regenix Labs developed its NMN Supplement to fit within this growing category of wellness-conscious consumers who prioritize consistency, ingredient transparency, and sustainable daily routines.

Understanding NMN and Cellular Wellness Support

NMN, short for Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, is widely discussed in the wellness and longevity category because of its relationship to NAD+ levels in the body. NAD+ is a naturally occurring coenzyme associated with cellular energy production and other biological processes connected to healthy aging.

Scientific research has explored NMN and its role in cellular metabolism and NAD+ pathways, including its involvement in energy-related biological processes and cellular function.



NMN and cellular metabolism research NMN and NAD+ pathway research

As individuals age, NAD+ levels may naturally decline over time. Because of this, many consumers have started exploring supplements that support NAD+ levels as part of their broader wellness and longevity routines.

At Regenix Labs, the focus is not on exaggerated claims or instant outcomes. Instead, the company positions its NMN Supplement as part of a long-term wellness strategy centered around consistency, balance, and responsible supplementation.

The company emphasizes that healthy aging support involves multiple lifestyle factors, including balanced nutrition, regular movement, sleep quality, stress management, and daily wellness habits.

Why Consumers Are Exploring NMN Supplements

Interest in NMN supplements has increased significantly as more people search for ways to support energy, wellness routines, and overall vitality over time.

Many consumers exploring NMN products are looking for support in areas such as:



Maintaining everyday energy and vitality

Supporting healthy aging routines

Encouraging cellular wellness support

Supporting active lifestyles and recovery routines

Promoting wellness-focused daily habits Supporting NAD+ levels as part of long-term wellness strategies

Rather than positioning NMN as a quick solution, Regenix Labs presents its formula as part of a consistent wellness approach intended for long-term lifestyle integration.

Inside the Regenix Labs NMN Supplement Formula

The Regenix Labs NMN Supplement combines several ingredients commonly associated with wellness, longevity-focused supplementation, and cellular support routines.

Key ingredients include:



β-NMN (Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) – 500 mg

TMG (Trimethylglycine) – 250 mg

Trans-Resveratrol – 150 mg

Apigenin – 50 mg

PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline Quinone Disodium Salt) – 10 mg Black Pepper Extract (95% Piperine) – 5 mg







Advanced Formulation: The Regenix Labs NMN Supplement features a blend of β-NMN, Trans-Resveratrol, and TMG designed to support NAD+ levels and long-term cellular vitality.

According to the company, the formula was designed to combine multiple complementary ingredients rather than relying on a single compound alone.

The company explains that combination formulations are increasingly preferred by consumers who want broader wellness support within one simplified supplement routine.

How the Formula Supports Wellness-Focused Routines

At Regenix Labs, ingredient selection was approached with long-term usability and routine compatibility in mind.

β-NMN is included because of its association with NAD+ support and cellular wellness discussions within the healthy aging category.

TMG is commonly paired alongside NMN formulations as part of balanced methylation support routines.

Trans-Resveratrol is widely recognized in wellness categories related to antioxidant-focused supplementation and healthy aging support.

Apigenin has gained attention among consumers interested in longevity-focused wellness and lifestyle optimization routines.

PQQ is often discussed in relation to cellular energy support and mitochondrial wellness discussions.

Black Pepper Extract is included to support ingredient absorption as part of the formulation strategy.

Rather than promoting unrealistic expectations, Regenix Labs positions the product as a supplement intended to complement balanced wellness habits and consistent daily use.

A Wellness Category Focused on Long-Term Support

The company notes that many consumers today are shifting away from short-term wellness trends and focusing more on sustainable routines that fit naturally into daily life.

Healthy aging support has become less about dramatic transformations and more about supporting movement, energy, productivity, and overall wellness consistency over time.

Regenix Labs states that this shift in consumer mindset influenced how the NMN Supplement was formulated and positioned within the wellness category.

The company's approach emphasizes:



Ingredient transparency

Routine compatibility

Wellness-focused positioning

Long-term usability Responsible communication



This strategy aligns with growing consumer demand for supplements that prioritize clarity and balanced wellness messaging over exaggerated promotional claims.

The Importance of Consistency in Wellness Routines

Regenix Labs emphasizes that wellness supplements are generally intended for consistent daily use rather than immediate results.

According to the company, many consumers evaluate wellness-focused products based on how they fit into everyday routines over time.

This may include factors such as:



Ease of use

Routine consistency

Compatibility with active lifestyles

Daily wellness support habits Long-term supplementation preferences



The company believes that setting realistic expectations is important for helping consumers make informed wellness decisions.

Supporting Healthy Aging Through Lifestyle Habits

Regenix Labs also highlights the importance of pairing supplements with supportive lifestyle habits.

The company encourages consumers to combine supplementation with:



Balanced nutrition

Regular physical activity

Hydration

Sleep quality

Stress management Consistent wellness routines

According to the company, supplements work best when integrated into broader lifestyle-focused wellness strategies.

Why Ingredient Transparency Matters

Transparency remains a major focus for wellness-conscious consumers, especially within the supplement category.

Regenix Labs states that consumers increasingly want to understand:



What ingredients are included

Why ingredients are used

How products fit into wellness routines Whether formulations align with realistic wellness goals

The company says this growing demand for transparency influenced both the product formulation and the educational approach used in its product communication.

By avoiding overly aggressive marketing language and focusing on straightforward wellness positioning, Regenix Labs aims to build long-term consumer trust.

Growing Interest in NAD+ Support Supplements

The market for NAD+ support supplements has expanded rapidly as more consumers research healthy aging and cellular vitality topics.

Online discussions surrounding longevity-focused wellness, active aging, and lifestyle optimization continue to contribute to increased consumer awareness of NMN-related supplementation.

Regenix Labs believes this category growth reflects broader consumer interest in maintaining wellness routines that support productivity, movement, focus, and vitality throughout different stages of life.

The company also notes that informed consumers are becoming more selective when comparing supplement brands, formulations, and ingredient quality standards.

A Formula Designed for Everyday Wellness Integration

According to Regenix Labs, the NMN Supplement was designed to fit naturally into everyday routines without unnecessary complexity.

The company explains that modern consumers often prefer supplements that are easy to integrate into busy schedules while still aligning with long-term wellness goals.

Rather than positioning the product as a temporary solution, Regenix Labs presents the formula as part of a broader wellness-focused lifestyle approach.

“Consumers today are becoming more intentional about long-term wellness habits and ingredient transparency,” said a spokesperson for Regenix Labs LLC.“Our goal with this NMN Supplement is to provide a formulation that fits naturally into daily wellness routines while supporting healthy aging and cellular vitality goals in a responsible and balanced way.”

Consumer Interest in Healthy Aging Continues to Expand

Healthy aging continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories within the supplement industry.

Consumers across multiple age groups are increasingly interested in wellness routines focused on maintaining activity levels, supporting productivity, and promoting overall vitality as part of long-term lifestyle planning.

Regenix Labs states that this trend reflects broader changes in how consumers view wellness focusing less on short-term fixes and more on sustainable daily habits.

The company believes this shift will continue shaping demand for wellness-focused supplements centered around consistency, transparency, and ingredient quality.

About Regenix Labs LLC

Regenix Labs LLC is a wellness-focused company that develops nutritional supplements designed to support everyday wellness routines, healthy aging strategies, and lifestyle-focused supplementation goals. The company emphasizes ingredient transparency, responsible communication, and formulations intended for long-term daily use.

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Disclaimer: This release is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Statements in this release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition.

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