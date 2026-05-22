Allsteel Introduces Flourish, A Design-Forward Collaborative Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed by Chris Adamick, Flourish Blends Layered Craftsmanship, Comfort, and Material-Driven Versatility for Today's Workplace

Chicago, IL., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace solutions leader Allsteel has expanded its seating portfolio with the launch of Flourish, a new collaborative chair that brings a refined yet relaxed style to modern office environments. Flourish blends sculptural form with tailored comfort, reflecting the evolving culture of work where flexibility, individuality, and connection shape how spaces are experienced. Defined by its distinctive, petaled plunging back, the chair introduces a layered aesthetic paired with soft yet structured contours and a high level of craftsmanship.

“Flourish reflects a shift toward more expressive, human-centered workplaces. Its refined form and tailored detailing give designers flexibility to create contrast or cohesion across a space, while interchangeable wood and metal base options allow it to adapt across settings," Said Jason Heredia, Vice President of Marketing at Allsteel. "Designed with Chris Adamick, an award-winning, long-time Allsteel collaborator, it brings together comfort, craft, and flexibility for today's evolving workplace.”

This balance of comfort and flexibility is reinforced through every detail of the chair's design. Influenced by contemporary fashion, interiors, and textiles, the chair highlights a tailored aesthetic that feels approachable while maintaining an architectural presence. Layered upholstery combinations, complementary welt detailing, and a range of wood and metal base options allow Flourish to move naturally across cafés, meeting spaces, touchdown areas, and private offices while supporting both individual focus and group collaboration.

"Flourish was designed for the way we work now, across an ecosystem of shared, shifting spaces where we move throughout the day and rarely sit in one assigned workstation,” said Chris Adamick.“It offers the right level of comfort for meaningful stretches of work, while its layered form and customization options allow organizations to express culture and individuality.”

Designed to move seamlessly across the workplace, Flourish offers four base options, including 5-star swivel with casters, 4-star metal and wood swivel return-to-center bases, and 4-leg wood, extending its application across meeting rooms, touchdown spaces, cafés, and private offices while maintaining a cohesive design language throughout the floorplate. Engineered to meet 95th percentile BIFMA standards, the chair supports a wide range of users through carefully considered proportions and ergonomic design.

With 22 wood stain finishes, along with polished aluminum and black metal base options, the chair can adapt across a range of interiors while helping organizations express brand, culture, and individuality. Its tailored construction and complex upholstery emphasize precision and quality, offering a refined alternative to more traditional seating. Subtle yet intentional details, including flowing geometry and strategically placed piping on the seat and back, reinforce the chair's cohesive and enduring design.

Flourish will officially launch in June at Fulton Market Design Days at the Allsteel Experience Center. The design reflects Allsteel's continued investment in seating solutions that unite design, performance, and individual expression, supporting workplaces that are increasingly dynamic, adaptable, and human-centered.

For more information on Flourish, visit .

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About Allsteel

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, Allsteel designs and manufactures workplace furnishings that elevate performance through thoughtful design. Its portfolio spans architectural systems, private office, seating, and collaborative solutions, enabling cohesive environments across the workplace. Through a co-solutioning approach with dealers and design professionals, Allsteel creates adaptable spaces that support focus, foster connection, and align with evolving workplace strategy while supporting each organization's culture and priorities. Allsteel operates an Experience Center in Chicago, along with showrooms in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Allsteel is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit or follow Allsteel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

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