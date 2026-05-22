Twisha Sharma Case: Police Take Husband Into Custody After He Appears In Jabalpur Court

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) The Jabalpur police have taken Samarth Singh into custody after he arrived at a Jabalpur court to surrender in connection with the alleged suicide of his wife, Twisha Sharma.

He had been absconding for the last 10 days after Twisha was declared dead at AIIMS Bhopal late on the night of May 12.

Police officials said Samarth would be questioned in detail about the circumstances surrounding Twisha's death, his whereabouts after the incident and the allegations made by the victim's family.

Investigators are also likely to examine his communication records, movements before and after the incident, and interactions with family members and other accused persons named in the FIR.

The case has drawn intense scrutiny after Twisha's family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture.

Retired judge Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law, is a co-accused in the FIR registered at Katara Hills police station in Bhopal.

In another significant development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma's body to be conducted by a team of forensic experts from AIIMS Delhi.

The High Court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Twisha's family challenging a lower court's refusal to allow a fresh post-mortem examination.

The family alleged serious procedural lapses and inconsistencies in the first autopsy report and sought an independent medical opinion.

During the hearing, the court directed the state authorities to preserve all medical and forensic evidence related to the case.

It also instructed that all records connected to the investigation, including the first post-mortem report, inquest documents, photographs, videography and other forensic material, be handed over to the AIIMS Delhi team conducting the second autopsy.

The High Court observed that considering the allegations raised by the family and the sensitivity of the matter, an independent medical examination was necessary to ensure fairness and transparency in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has already given its consent for a CBI investigation into the case, and the process of transferring the probe to the central agency is currently underway.